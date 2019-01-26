FBC Murder Suspects Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



The alleged murderers of Albert Madison Bio, a student at the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone were yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre,

The six accused persons including; Francis Mafinda, Dennis Holland, Lawrence Lahai Amara, Mukeh Foh, Abassie Sesay and Ricott Olatunde William are facing murder charges contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates between the 6th and 14th July, 2018 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit murder.

On the other count charge, the accused persons on the same date at No. 20 Sorie Town, Gloucester Village, in Freetown murdered Albert Madison Bio.

The State Counsel, Lawyer AGM Bockarie said the evidence of Dr. Owizz Koroma (Pathologist) states that the death of the deceased was homicidal.

He made references to Exhibits Q1-5, an invitation which Albert Madisson Bio used to attend the initiation on that very day as an initiator.

According to the State Council, A.M.G. Bockarie the killing of the deceased was as a result of malice for which the High Court has the authority to determine whether the accused persons are guilty or not.

He quoted the Pathologist who had concluded that the deceased died as a result of the initiation ceremony organized by the accused persons and other persons unknown. He said the deceased was initiated on the 13th July 2018 and he died on the 14th July 2018, which is clear evidence that the deceased died because of the initiation on that very day.

The matter has been adjourned to the 31st January, 2019 for ruling.