FBC To Host Peace Dialogue

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Fourah Bay College, in partnership with Civil Peace Service will be hosting a two-day National Dialogue Conference at the British Council, Tower Hill in Freetown from the 29th to the 30th of this month.

In an interview with this medium, the Head of Department for Peace and Conflict Studies at Fourah Bay College, Mrs. Memunatu Pratt said that it is important for there to be a stakeholders’ dialogue where every key actors in the forth coming elections meet to discuss possible challenges and thematic areas.

“Peace is embedded in every fabric of our society. As head of the Peace Studies, I believe that peace begins even before the election comes, and it is better for us to be proactive rather than been reactive in looking at situations even before they occur”.

Political stability has a correlation to free fair elections. Therefore, this dialogue is meant to bring together political parties, civil society organizations, electoral management board so that there would be a better understanding before the elections in March”, she said.

Mrs. Pratt said since elections have link to Human Rights issues, experts are going to discuss how the rights of everyone is necessary and how they should be protected in an election period so that the elections results will not be rejected.

“It is not going to be a monologue as usual, but a dialogue where everyone’s views count”, she added.