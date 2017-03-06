FCC Warns Municipal Schools

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara……………………….

The Mayor of the Freetown City Council, His Worship Bode Gibson has issued a stern warning to Head Teachers of Municipal Primary and Secondary Schools in Freetown to refrain from demanding money from children.

The stern warning came as a result of persistent complaints from parents and guardians that teachers are extorting monies from school going children.

As the situation of extorting money continues unabated most of the parents and guardians had no option but to report to the ACC.

The ACC in turn forwarded these complains to the FCC as a good number of complaints are coming from Municipal schools under the supervision of the FCC.

Speaking at a well attended meeting held at the conference hall of the Secretariat of the FCC, the Mayor said “enough is enough…we can no longer tolerate extortion of monies from the pupils, teachers are demanding for pamphlets, extra classes, assignment and some teachers are forcing the children to buy their home made food in school”.

Mayor Bode Gibson told them clearly that any school found wanting, the head Teacher of that school will be held responsible and prosecuted by the ACC as they have received series of complains.

One of the Head Teachers, Mr. A.R. Kamara on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Mayor and the ACC noting that they will ensure that such incident will not happen again in the schools as they are going to monitor their teachers.