Fergusson School Celebrates 55th Anniversary

By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………………..

The Fergusson Memorial Secondary School (FMSS), formerly Moyamba Boys Secondary School (MBSS), has celebrated its 55th anniversary in grand style.

The impressive celebration commenced on the 3rd February and ended on the 12th February, 2017 with a raft of activities that thrilled the Moyamba Community and its environs.

The sports meet, the flag raising ceremony, the re-union night, the thanksgiving service and the march pass were all well organized to the extent that they boomed remarkably, attracting crowds of apparently jubilant pupils, old boys and other stakeholders.

Giving a brief history of the school during an exclusive interview with Global Times amid the celebration, the School Principal, Vincent Titus Bangali said the school was founded at the Salina Section of Moyamba on the 8th February, 1962 by the United Methodist Church which already had a well-established secondary school in Moyamba, the Harford School for Girls.

He furthered that the now FMSS started as MBSS with nine boys housed in an old rice mill building at Salina with C.H Caulker, a former Boys Scout Commissioner as the first Principal, succeeded by a long serving Principal, John Sundina Laggah, who served from September 1962 to 1985.

“It was during that period that the UMC with the help of their Resident Pastor, in Moyamba, Reverend J.K.M Fergusson, secured 45 acres of land from the Boyawa Family for the school,” the Principal further narrated, continuing that a voluntary group of Sierra Leoneans and non-Sierra Leoneans facilitated the construction of the first classroom blocks.

Mr. Bangali went on recounting that the first old boy, Abass M. Kamara, was appointed Principal in 2009 but served briefly due to ill health.

The school, he added, was then handed over to an Acting Principal, Renken Pessima, who served from 2012 to 2015.

Bangali continued that he then took over from Pessima as substantive Principal, noting that he is also an old boy.

The Principal informed Global Times that the old boys have never been pleased with the change of the school’s name from Moyamba Boys Secondary School to Fergusson Memorial Secondary School, opining that the former name better befits the institution.

He stated that the old boys have been vehemently advocating for the school to go back to its original name.

Mr. Bangali observed that the sudden change of the school’s nomenclature is a possible reason why many old boys are no longer paying deserved attention to its development but concluded that plans are in place to restore the school’s original name.