Finance Minister Addresses Financial Institutions

By Sylvester Samba.



Key players in the country’s financial sector; the Central Bank, Commercial Banks, Insurance Institutions, NASSIT, Discount Houses, Foreign Exchange Bureaux and Micro-Financial Institutions have held a round table engagement with the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa.

The gathering which took place yesterday at the conference room of the Ministry of Finance was chaired by Dr. Patrick Saidu Conteh, Governor of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone. Such gathering is expected to take place regularly as promised by the Minister of Finance.

In his statement, Dr. Conteh described such engagement as unique and first of its kind in the history of Sierra Leone for a seating Minister in that Ministry to talk face-to-face with key players in the Financial Sector. He said for the economy to work well in the country, the Financial Sector needs the greater involvement of the above key institutions as they are the driving force behind the economy.

The Bank Governor thanked President, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio for his vision to promote sustainable growth and development of the country through the New Direction policy.

“As Central Banks, we have recently embarked on restructuring of our policies, processes and operations, in line with emerging developments in the global and regional economic and financial environments to extend our mandate beyond achieving and maintaining price stability to include safeguarding financial stability”, Dr. Conteh noted.

He maintained that they have also expanded their policy processes with the objective of promoting financial inclusion and development of financial markets. Dr. Conteh stressed that the reforms complement the initiatives of the government through the Ministry of Finance to integrate financial sector sustainability considerations into the New Direction Policy Agenda.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa said, as part of efforts to realign the financial system with their agenda to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, their administration will support the regulatory and supervisory processes of the Bank of Sierra Leone to create an enabling environment that would support development of the financial sector for increased private sector investment.

Mr. Saffa also said that they support reform efforts to facilitate the establishment and strengthening of the operations of microfinance institutions to increase access to finance and promote credit delivery, especially in rural communities thereby supporting the development of the private sector.

“We are committed to supporting the efforts of the Bank of Sierra Leone, in collaboration with development partners to resuscitate the Sierra Leone Stock Exchange, as part of our broader strategy to diversify the financial sector from traditional banking services and facilitate the mobilization of long-term resources to support businesses and promote productive investments in key sectors of the economy”, the Finance Minister explained.

He added that they will further strengthen capital market activities through the enactment of the relevant legislations, such as the Securities and Collective Investment Scheme Bills into law and the establishment of relevant institutions, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission to create the enabling environment for adequate regulation and monitoring of all markets-participants.