Finance Minister Resolves Limkokwing Impasse

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa last Friday commenced face-to-face negotiations with a senior management team from Limkokwing University over a wide range of issues bordering on the status of the institution, how the former Minister of Education, Dr. Minkailu Bah exposed the Government of Sierra Leone over US$7M in two academic years without the approval of both the Cabinet and the Minister of Finance as required by law and how Government can regularize the financial arrangement model within the framework of the law.

Mr. Saffa noted that since President Julius Maada Bio’s People’s Manifesto places utmost priority on quality education, his government will continue to support the institution within the framework of Public Private Partnership that guarantees fairness with students in tertiary institutions.

The Finance Minister called on the management of the Limkokwing University to consider the possibility of extending their services to other parts of the country as the university offers specialized middle level manpower development courses that other higher institutions in the country do not offer.

The Management of Limkokwing University reiterated their commitment to work with the Government to deliver quality services that will benefit all parties concerned.

The basis of the negotiations was underpinned by the special audit conducted by the Financial Secretary, Mr. Sahr Jusu in July this year, which revealed Government’s financial exposure that is deemed to be unsustainable.

The negotiations will continue and once they are concluded, the stakeholders will issue a joint statement for the attention of the general public.