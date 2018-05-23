Finance Minister Shines In Korea

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa has made significant inroads, by presenting the New Agenda to development partners while attending this year’s annual African Development Bank meeting in Busan, South Korea.

Mr. Saffa who is the newest Governor of Africa’s apex bank clearly articulated President Maada Bio’s commitment to a disciplined leadership, transparency and quality delivery of services.

Mr. Saffa explained to development partners the efforts Government has made to minimize domestic revenue leakages and control expenditures; for which, many development partners have hailed the new government’s strides noting that, such actions, if sustained, will rebrand Sierra Leone on the global economic scene.