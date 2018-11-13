Finance Minister To Address Journalists Today

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa will today meet with the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) to explain details of the 2019 Budget.

The budget has already been tabled before the House of Parliament that is expected to start deliberation this week before its approval.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis said that journalists have not been paying much attention when it comes to economic reporting and that has been having lots of consequences on how people are informed.

He called on journalists to take serious the budget presented by the Minister and every government document released in order to keep government on its toes.

The Executive Director of FORWARD Sierra Leone, Charles Keif Koba explained in detail what a budget is and how government intends to realize set goals in the 2019 budget.

He emphasized the need for journalists to take economic reporting as a beat as that will help the public to know in depth about government policies.