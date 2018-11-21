Finance Ministry Signs MOU With Accountants

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As a way of promoting accountability and transparency, the Institute of Chartered Accountants Sierra Leone on Monday 19th November, 2018 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance.

The MOU document was on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone signed by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa and the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Mr. Buffy Bailor.

Signing the documents at a press briefing held at the said Ministry in Freetown, Mr. Bailor said this is the first MOU the Institute had signed with the government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance.

He said they are glad to sign an MOU with the Ministry of Finance based on their financial monitoring plans and guidance in the regulation and the disbursement of government funds.

As an implementing partner in development, Mr. Bailor said the institution’s relationship with the past government was loose, but the New Direction government has vowed to work collaboratively with everyone for the development of government budget.

He said the key aim of the MOU is to increase and strengthen accountability in government financial activities with the involvement of private and public sectors, and International Non Governmental Organizations (INGOs) regulating policy.

Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa said his Ministry is very pleased to partner with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, as the backbone in providing ethics in securing the ministry in terms of accountability and transparency activities.

The Minister assured that he will work in collaboration with non state actors in training accountants that would help the ministry and government to achieve it purpose, based on the Institute’s guidance and advice.