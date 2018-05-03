Financial Secretary Updates Pressmen

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Dr. Patrick Conteh, has revealed that, the current reserve of the country as at March 2018 stands at Five hundred and seven million, seventy nine US dollars.

Speaking yesterday at the Ministry of Finance Conference room, he said that, in 2016, the economic growth was at 6.3 % which later dropped to 3.1 in 2017 after the fall in iron ore prices, but however expressed optimism of a 6.1% growth in 2018 due to political stability.

He said that, the recent Executive Orders 1 and 2 on revenue mobilization and expenditure which was recently issued by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has started with a good footing which has seen the mobilization of much needed revenue within a short period of time.

“The recent stands on the Executive Orders are good. It has helped in curbing the issue of fiscal dominance which was a big challenge. We just hope that it will not be compromised in the long run”, he said. He said that despite some banks encountering solvency issues, the sector is safe, sound and stable.

Giving a briefing about the just concluded meeting of the Finance Minister designate, Jacob Jusu Saffa and the IMF, the Director of Economic Policy Research Unit, Alimamy Bangura said that, their visit was a success as they were able to put forward the agenda of this government to the IMF, ADB and other financial institutions.

He said that since the outgoing government had already sent some proposals to IMF known as port folio, the IMF and international donors promised to make a review and see which program is in line with the priorities of the government such as education.

The uncompromising Financial Secretary, Sahr Lahai Jusu said that, for the government to hit the target in meeting the 20% GDP in five years, the National Revenue Authority and the government should work hand in gloves as collaboration is key in scoring success.

On the issue of timber ban, he said that the government is aware of over twenty thousand containers of logged timbers, but the ban will only be lifted after a thorough review of the current agreements and a commission will be set up including civil society to review current laws so that a fair and transparent deal will be done.

He said that due to the suspension of the duty waiver, the sum of seven billion Leones has been raised which is in a separate bank account at the Bank of Sierra Leone.

He said that, due to the enforcement of the Treasury Single Account, the sum of sixty five billion Leones has been recovered from agencies such as the Petroleum Regulatory Agency which is set aside and to be later transferred to the consolidated account.

Mr. Jusu said that, from the 11th of April, three hundred and sixty billion Leones was raised after the endorsement of the Executive Orders.

“The Oil marketing companies used to take supply and later pay after a week but now immediately you take a supply, you pay your tax”, he said.

Mr. Jusu said that government has commenced the payment of state institutions such as the National Social Security and Insurance Trust which they owed Two hundred and twenty one billion Leones.

He also said that, the government’s own telecommunications companies; Sierratel and Salcab have also been forced to pay monies owned by them which are all a sign of economic recovery under the new government.

The Minister of Information designate, Mohamed Rado Swaray said that, President Bio promised to deliver the people’s manifesto during his campaign, and the signs have already been visible to show case that, he is gearing towards delivering a transparent and accountable government.