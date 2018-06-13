First Cabinet Meeting Today

President Julius Maada Bio is expected to chair his first Cabinet meeting at State House today. President Bio was sworn-in as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on 4th April, 2018.

Since his election as President, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio has been busy forming his government. Recently, he completed the formation of his 27-member-Cabinet with the exception of Deputy Ministers. A new Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. J Sumailah has also been appointed.

On Monday, President Maada Bio replaced the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Charles Francis Margai. This decision came barely two months after his election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.