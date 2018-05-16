First Lady Addresses Army Wives

By Sylvester Samba.

Wives of senior officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio at her Juba residence in Freetown yesterday. The visitors informed the First Lady that they are members of an organization called “Armed Forces Wives Cooperative Society”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mrs. Fatmata Bintu Lavahun started by congratulating Mrs. Fatima Bio and her husband, President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio for their victory in the March 2018 Presidential election.

Mrs. Lavahun pledged their association’s support and commitment particularly to the First Lady and President Bio’s government. “We are overjoyed because for the first time in the history of our nation, we have a President who was an integral part of the Armed Forces of Republic of Sierra Leone”, she explained.

She further added that for the fact that the President is fully aware of the situation of Armed Forces family this is the time for them to live a better life.

Mrs. Lavahun pleaded with Mrs. Fatima Bio to use her First Lady Office to give them the needed support and attention as an association to restore the dignity, self-esteem and improve on the lives of the wives of the Armed Forces.

In addressing them, Mrs. Fatima Bio assured the Armed Forces Wives that herself and her husband President Bio will do their best to address their plight.

The First Lady said that they have the military close to their heart and that she is looking forward to working together with the Armed Forces Wives Cooperative Society. She promised that she will always be at the service of the Armed Forces Wives. “We want to bring complete change in the country…We are all in this fight to make Sierra Leone a better place for every Sierra Leonean…If President Bio succeeds we all succeed”, Mrs. Fatima Bio maintained.