First Lady Hands Over Ramadan Gifts To Muslims

By Sylvester Samba.



The First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio has handed over 50kg of rice, oil, sugar, milk, tea and transportation fare to one hundred and fifty (150) family heads. The ceremony which took place at the residence of the First Lady in Freetown on Saturday 19th May, 2018 was done in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Muslim Missionaries Union (SLMMU)/ Ummah Welfare Trust-UK (UWT) and Julius Maada Bio (JMB) Women’s Wing.

In her statement, the First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio expressed joy and happiness for presenting the gift on behalf of the Muslim organization SLMMU.

Mrs. Bio pleaded with the beneficiaries to take their fast very serious so that they can receive the needed blessings from God. The First Lady further called on the Muslims to remember the country and the President in their prayers. “I am asking you to pray for the President of this country so that he can rule the people the right way…Please pray for President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio to succeed with all the good the plans he has for the country”, she noted.

Mrs. Bio stressed that Ramadan is the best time to give out gifts particularly to Muslims. She concluded by asking God to answer the prayers of all those that are fasting during this Holy Month.

According to the Project Coordinator of the Sierra Leone Muslim Missionaries Union (SLMMU)/ Ummah Welfare Trust-UK (UWT), Sheikh Fomba Abubakar Swarray, the amount of money spent to buy the said food items is thirty one million eight hundred thousand Leones (Le31,800,000).