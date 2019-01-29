First Lady Joins Breast Cancer Campaign

By Sylvester Samba.

The office of the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio in collaboration with `Thinking Pink Breast Cancer’ Foundation has embarked on massive sensitization and awareness raising campaign on Breast Cancer in the country. The one week long campaign will witness the commemoration of World Cancer Day, on Monday 4th February, 2019 and will be held at Bintumani Conference hall in Freetown.

Speaking in a joint press conference held at the conference room of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Maada Bio said the collaboration will signal a renewed effort in the fight against Cancer in the country. The First Lady told the press that, this is not the first time she has raised awareness on breast cancer. “I have made several advocacies on breast cancer at International level”, she noted. Mrs. Maada Bio promised that she will use her office by engaging the government to provide the necessary facilities for breast cancer treatment.

The First Lady pleaded with the media to help her reach out to the public about this deadly sickness. She admitted that the country lacks the necessary equipment to make breast cancer patients receive the right treatment. “Each year on 4th February, World Cancer Day empowers all of us across the world to show support, raise their collective voice, take personal action and press the governments to do more…World Cancer Day is the only day on the global calendar where we can all unite and rally under the one banner of cancer in a positive and inspiring way”.