First Lady Promotes Salone

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on a working visit to UAE as the Commissioner General of EXPO 2020, had detailed discussions with Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State for Development Cooperation and Director General of EXPO 2020.

EXPO is a global destination for millions of people to share ideas, showcase innovation, encourage collaboration and celebrate human ingenuity. It is organised every five years and last for six months. Authorities in Dubai will invest US$8.1Bn in new infrastructure to host the most vibrant EXPO next year.

First Lady Bio was appreciative of the great assistance and opportunity presented to Sierra Leone. She discussed the concept for building the Sierra Leone pavilion, the logistics, and how to rebrand Sierra Leone to create a quantum leap in the developmental process.

It was a meeting of creative minds as both teams stated clearly what was required to make EXPO mutually beneficial to all parties involved.

Positively rebranding Sierra Leone requires pragmatic programmes. The EXPO is a great resource and it will be fully optimised for maximum impact on our economy.

They then went on to discuss strengthening diplomatic ties. The First Lady’s team also had a working meeting with the EXPO 2020 team to discuss and fine tune issues raised.

Sierra Leone will be the surprise country at EXPO 2020. This is because, the First Lady is working with the best creative commercial minds.

