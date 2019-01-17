Five Universities to Benefit from NASSIT Hostel

By Lansana Fofanah.

The introduction of President Bio’s flagship Free Quality Education in Sierra Leone, has paved way for many young Sierra Leoneans to massively enroll in schools across the country.

As projected, the number of college applicants with university requirements is expected to grow and universities across the country will have to face the daunting task of providing accommodation for them.

Seeing this as a threat to the educational sector, the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) in its 2019 target intends to construct five ultra-modern hostel facilities for five universities across the country; Fourah Bay College, Milton Margai College, Njala University, Kenema Polytechnic and University of Makeni

Pronouncing the welcoming news during the sixteen years Thanksgiving ceremony of NASSIT at the Blessed Michael Transi Catholic Church, Goderich Freetown, on the 13th of January 2019, the Director General Mohamed F. Daboh said that student housing investment in Sierra Leone is an untapped area within credible business opportunities but much has not been done by private investors to take advantage of that as the growing number of university enrollment and an increasing contracted supply of housing facilities for students continue to pose great threat to learning. “There is a large and growing supply gap between university enrollment and hostel facilities and efforts to fill the gap from private investors have not been forthcoming. These factors put together point to a significant opportunity for an institutional player like NASSIT to intervene”, he said

Director Daboh said that engagement with Gougi; a Chinese Construction Company is at an advance stage for the construction of five blocks of student hostels with ancillary facilities on five university campuses across the country. “Each of the five campuses will have a block comprising 216 rooms, with a facility for 432 students. The total number of rooms for the five campuses will amount to 1,080 rooms with facility for 2,160 students across the country”, he said. He said that for the country to be able to produce productive graduates for human capita development, a conducive learning environment must be provided so that students will be able to focus on their studies throughout their courses. This according to him was a key drive for NASSIT to invest in such area.

Director Daboh promised to keep the public abreast with details of the project as to where those hostels will be constructed as soon as they reach a conclusive point of the agreement.