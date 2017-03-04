Football Star Returns Home

Sierra Leonean football star, Brima Pepito Sanusie has returned home after playing League One football in Vietnam and Indonesia.

Pepito, as he is fondly called, spent one year in Vietnam and five years in Indonesia.

He played for League One side, Pasema Malang and Martapwa FC in Indonesia. He is currently without a team

Pepito is currently training with Division Two side, GCP Sports FC in the Western Area. He has been doing extremely well since his return to the country.

Pepito told Global Times Sports that he intends to return to frontline football very soon.