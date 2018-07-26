For Defamatory Libel… Albert Academy Pupil Sentenced

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 in Freetown yesterday sentenced Alie Francis Alliah Mansaray, a Senior Secondary School (SSS II) Science pupil to a jail term of one month two weeks to be served at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

The convict who was arrested on the 23rd July 2018, during his plea of mitigation on the second count charge of insulting conduct pleaded guilty to the offense against fifty six-year-old female teacher at the Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School at Kissy Road in Freetown.

Alie F.A. Mansaray, a resident of No. 20 Kenema Street, Goderich in Freetown was arraigned on two counts charge of criminal offense ranging from insulting conduct and defamatory libel of which (accused) was not given the opportunity to take a plea.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict on the 11th July, 2018 maliciously published defamatory materials against Mrs. Ophelia Morrison, complainant in the matter in a form of written words on Facebook dated 29th June, 2018 to wit “U Burria or whatever u call urself, I don’t blame u, when u look at ur background how do u c urself, nasty and toxicated, smelling. I hate all of u, are don f..k Morrison una Principal. E Sw..t, E contain large pu..y, she gets big booboo and her h..e contains farms”.

He is also alleged to have used obscene, abusive and insulting words against the complainant with intent to provoke her to commit a breach of the peace.

Led in evidence by Police prosecutor Inspector Fatmata Kuyateh, the first prosecution witness who also doubles as complainant, Mrs. Morrison told the court that she came to know the accused person in relation to the matter in court.

She said, she recalled on the 11th July 2018, she was at the Annie Walsh school campus when her daughter drew her attention to the said defamatory statement.

Upon going through the Facebook post, “I felt stripped off my dignity and respect” the witness stated. The complainant added that she screen shot and printed the defamatory statement and reported the matter at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department, Cyber Unit in Freetown.

Delivering his sentence against the convict, Magistrate Bangura said the sentence is not just about the convict or complainant but other pupils or children, and at the same time sent a message and lesson to all as respect must be given to elderly people.

The matter was adjourned to the 2nd August, 2018.