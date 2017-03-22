“Foreigners Are Safe In South Africa” High Commissioner Assures

By Lansana Fofanah……………………….

The South African High Commissioner to Sierra Leone has assured foreigners that South Africa is safe from all forms of xenophobic attacks.

High Commissioner Lulu Xingwala made this assurance at the weekly government press briefing during her visit to the country.

According to the High Commissioner, South Africa recorded high rates of xenophobic attacks in 2015 when natives were claiming that foreigners have invaded their country and taken jobs meant for them.

High Commissioner Xingwala said that in order to solve the mentality of xenophobic spreading or becoming part of their culture, her government has incorporated the campaign in all schools to target the minds of young people so that their minds will be focused before they get older.

High Commissioner Xingwala reaffirmed that South Africa can never be a great nation in illusion but rely on the cooperation of sister countries in the world for mutual benefit.

High Commissioner Xingwala called on African countries to create more jobs in order to engage the minds of young people who resort to violence when they are idle. “You go to Ghana there is unemployment there, you come to Nigeria, there is unemployment…The only reason why people prefer travelling to other countries is because of job and greener pasture. But if they have better jobs in their home countries, they cannot go anywhere but stay and improve their wellbeing”, she said.