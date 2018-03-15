Former APC Parliamentary Aspirant Declares For Maada Bio

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



A former APC Parliamentary aspirant in the 2012 general election in Constituency 104 now Constituency 122 which covers Mount Aureol, Mo Wharf and the Fourah Bay community, Mr. Mohamed Daramy-Turay aka Super Med has declared his support for Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio to become the next President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Super Med resigned from the APC party few weeks to the 2012 general elections following the injustice meted out to him by some senior officials of the party.

He said the APC is an undemocratic party that misuses and dumps people that have played pivotal role in the success of the party.

Prior to the 2012 general elections, senior party stalwarts had earlier assured him that they would give him the party symbol and urged him to continue to mobilize the youths, market women and religious leaders.

Later they dumped him and gave the symbol to the then incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Tunde Lewallie.

Super Med is calling on Sierra Leoneans irrespective of tribe, religion or regional affiliation to vote solidly for Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio on 27 March 2018 for as he puts it “Maada Bio will unite the country, improve education, fight corruption and provide employment for the teeming youth population”.

He noted that Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio will restore discipline in the country which the APC has promoted. He said the APC has failed the country and enough is enough.