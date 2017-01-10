Former Army Chief Buried

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………….

The final remains of the former Chief of Defence Staff of the RSLAF, sixty two-year-old Lt. Gen. S.O. Williams who was murdered on Thursday 22nd December, 2016 at his Devil Hole residence were laid to rest on Sunday 8th January 2017 at the Military War Grave, Lumley, after a well attended inter faith funeral service held at the Hockey Pitch, Wilberforce Barracks.

The funeral service attracted thousands of mourners from all walks of life including the rank and file of the RSLAF, family members and close relatives, senior officers of the SLP, Sierra Leone Correctional Service, the Deputy Defense Minister, Rtd. Capt. Abdul Rahman Kamara, former Deputy Defense Minister Joe Blell, well wishers and a cross section of the press.

After special prayers were offered by the Forces Imam, Lt. Col. Bilal Conteh and on the Christian side, by Padre A.O.L. Thoronka who consoled the family to take heart as the Lord who giveth had taken him and he is in the hands of Jesus Christ.

In his tribute, the current CDS, Lt. General John Milton said the late Lt. Gen. S.O. Williams was a gentleman, a true and committed soldier, leader and a man of valor. “He will always be remembered in the annals of this nation’s history as the first soldier to attain the rank of Lieutenant General. He is also the first retired high ranking military officer to have been brutally killed this way”. He was promised that no stone would be left unturned to arrest his assailants and bring them before the court.

Rtd. Col. Bashiru Conteh, in his tribute said the late S.O. Williams served the RSLAF for 39 years.

Tributes were also given by his two sons one of whom almost broke down while making his tribute.

A 21 gun salute was given in his honor which climaxed the event before he was laid to rest.