Former Chief Justice Robbed

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday committed Vandy Sannoh to the High Court for conspiracy to defraud the former Chief Justice, Ade Renner Thomas. The accused person is facing two counts of felony and larceny.

According to the particulars of offence, on Saturday 18th August 2018 at No. 64a Wilkinson Road in Freetown the accused person conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny.

The accused person on the same date and same address did steal US$3,500 USD equivalent to thirty two million four hundred thousand Leones property of Justice Ade Renner Thomas.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura has committed the matter to the High Court for trial.