Former Minister Wants Mayoral Job

By Sylvester Samba.



Sacked Minister of Energy under the Ernest Bai Koroma led government; Oluniyi Robin-Coker is eyeing the position of City Mayor under the ticket of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party in the upcoming elections. Even though the former Minister is yet to officially declare his intention, our sources confirmed that pressure continues to mount for Mr. Robbin-Coker to fill the position of City Father (Mayor) come March 7, 2018.

Sources further explained that he is the most qualified for the position adding that “Oluniyi Robin-Coker is one of the few naturally born achievers that had and continues to make his presence felt in most of his appointments he has earned” Sources maintained that one cannot overlook his critical role in rebranding the country and facilitating major investments. “Robin-Coker has also served as the primary architect of the Public Private Partnership Unit (PPPU) and the Local Content Policy (LCP) Initiative not forgetting his critical roles in the establishment of the Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB)…As Board Chairman of the Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA), Mr. Robbin-Coker’s vision is to see a better nation where development is flourishing and peace prevailing”, sources noted.

Just after the August 14th disaster, Mr. Robin -Coker donated items to affected communities in the East of Freetown worth over thirty million Leones (30,000.00). The items include sixty (60) bags of rice, one hundred (100) loaves of bread, two (2) boxes of cheese, nine (9) dozen assorted drinks, sixteen (16) cartons of soap, eight (8) boxes of tin tomatoes, twenty four (24) gallons of cooking oil, nine (9) bags of sugar and hundred (100) bundles of drinking water.

According to Mr. Robin Coker when he heard that people were also affected in the east of Freetown, he visited the area to assess the level of destruction and commend the volunteers working in the Emergency Command and Response Centre in the east of the city for their good work to the nation.