Former NRA Boss Refunds Le1Bn. To ACC

By Sylvester Samba.

In respect of Anti – Corruption Commission (ACC) investigations into off – budget payments whilst she was in office as Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA), Ms. Haja Kallah Kamara has already paid back One Billion Leones (Le:1,000,000,000) to the ACC.

The former NRA Commissioner General is required to pay back Two Billion Leones but has entered into a settlement agreement with the ACC to pay the remaining One Billion Leones within a one year period effective 1st November, 2018.

Ms. Kamara is before the ACC together with her former Director of Finance, Mr. Abdulai Conteh in respect of the same offence.

According to a press release issued by the ACC on Thursday 1st November, 2018, Mr Conteh, who should pay back the sum of Three Billion Leones (Le: 3,000,000,000), has already paid Eight Hundred Million Leones (Le: 800, 000, 000). “The payment plan requires that Mr. Conteh pays the sum of One Billion Leones (Le 1,000,000,000) on or before 5th April, 2019… Thereafter, the former Finance Director should pay the remaining One Billion Two Hundred Million Leones (Le: 1,200,000,000) in installments of Two Hundred Million Leones (Le: 200,000,000) on the thirtieth of every month, from May to October, 2019”, the release noted.

It further explained that within the past five months, the ACC has now recovered over Seven Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Million Leones (Le: 7,265,000,000), all of which is to be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Meanwhile, the Commission has reassured the general public that it will not relent in ensuring that public funds and public revenue are protected, and where necessary, recovered.