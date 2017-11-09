Franklyn Rogers Is A Big Fat Liar …Sogbini Chiefs Blast

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.

The Paramount Chief of Sogbini Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Steven Baion, his Speaker, Joe Vincent, and the Town Chief of Tihun, Mbayo Mammy, have all described former flag bearer aspirant of SLPP now truned APC, Franklyn Rogers as a transparent and notorious big fat liar who is hell bent on besmearing the longstanding good image of not only the SLPP Presidential flag bearer for 2018 polls, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio but also the Sogbini Chiefdom in general.

They made the statement during an exclusive interview with Global Times in Tihun, while responding to a recent allegation made by Rogers over the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) Morning Coffee Program that Bio hired thugs to stone and vandalize his mother’s house in Tihun.

The chiefs made it categorically clear that they were never aware of such an ugly incident which was never reported to them, arguing that the allegedly vandalized house is still intact and the mother is still safe in Tihun.

The Chiefs recalled that the same Franklyn Rogers some time ago raised another false alarm that the youths of Sogbini had torn the portrait of His Excellency the President which turned out to be another of his ploy to blackmail the chiefdom.

To the question of whether Bio was a violent boy in his childhood as alleged by Rogers, the chiefs replied that such a statement was another ridiculous lie, maliciously and premeditatedly designed by Rogers to taint the SLPP flag bearer, vowing to take legal action against Rogers for tarnishing the character of the chiefdom.

When contacted in her house, the mother of Franklyn Rogers, Madam Mary Rogers, denied that the house was vandalized but agreed that the house was stoned by people she could not identify, hence, could not say whether it was Bio who hired the people.

Madam Rogers concluded that she is no longer feeling safe in the town which her father founded in February, 1946.