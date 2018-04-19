Fraudster Remanded [2] Man Remanded For Sexual Penetration

By Fatmata Gbla.



Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.2 in Freetown yesterday remanded John Conteh for fraudulently converting properties worth Million of Leones belonging to one Oliver Sia Fullah, complainant in the matter.

The accused person, John Conteh was arraigned on one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on Thursday 10th August 2017 at No.11 Peterson Street in Freetown fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit certain properties that is to say two pairs of male foot wear, four ladies dress, two pairs of ladies foot wear and other valuable items all to a total value of two Million and ten thousand Leones, entrusted to him (accused) by the complainant for the purpose of sale.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th April 2018 for further hearing.

Man Remanded For Sexual Penetration

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

47-year-old Gibrilla Bangura was yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown for allegedly engaging in a sexual penetration of a 4-year-old girl child.

The accused person, Gibrilla Bangura was arraigned before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 to answer to a criminal Preliminary Investigation offence of sexual penetration of a child contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on Sunday 4th February, 2018 at Kroobay in Freetown sexually penetrated a 4-year-old girl child.

In his evidence, the four year old victim said she recognized the accused and recalled in February 2018, she was at home in the absence of her mother when the accused invited her at the back of their house in Freetown.

At the back of the house, the witness said the accused took her on his legs, removed her pant and penetrated into her private part.

The witness told the court that she felt pain and saw blood oozing out of her private part. A neighbor who saw them reported the incident to the mother of the victim.

The matter was later reported to the Adelaide Street Police Station by the victim’s mother accompanied by the four year old child.

The matter continues today.