Free Education Receives Big Boost

By: Sylvester Samba.



The Universal Ventures, one of Sierra Leone’s renowned local construction companies has donated large qualities of learning materials to twenty one (21) schools in Malen Chiefdom, Pujehun district.

The thirty million Leones worth of donation which took place on Thursday 27th September, 2018 at Sahn Malen town was witnessed by the media, community stakeholders, beneficiary school heads and their teachers including the pupils themselves.

Speaking to pressmen after the presentation, Universal Ventures’ Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Prince Sinoh Allieu said his company was very much pleased to support President Julius Maada Bio’s free quality education in the country.

Engineer Allieu also said that, since the establishment of his company 20 years ago, it has been a tradition to help the people of Sierra Leone particularly in areas where they are operating.

He further explained that this is not the first time they are providing support to the educational sector in the country.

“We have built and rehabilitated schools, given out scholarships to school going pupils aswell as University students and providing learning materials in different parts of the country”, the Chief Executive Officer noted. Engineer Allieu promised that Universal Ventures will continue to provide support to the country’s education as long as more contracts are won by his company. He called on school going kids in Malen Chiefdom to make good use of the learning materials donated to them.