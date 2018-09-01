Free Education Saboteurs Arrested

By Lansana Fofanah.

Police have confirmed that three school authorities in various schools in the country have been arrested for extorting money from parents for admission of their children and other charges even though a moratorium is in force against such payments.

Briefing Journalists at the Police Headquarters on George Street, Freetown yesterday, the Director of Operations, Assistant Inspector General of Police Augusta said that despite the efforts of the President to give Free Quality Education, some school authorities are still bent on extorting money from parents which she described as undermining the much appreciated Presidential initiative.

AIG Augusta said that the arrested officials have already made confessional statements to the Police in Kabala and they are liaising with the Anti Corruption Commission to agree on the next line of action.

AIG Augusta said that in order for the police to support the free education initiative, the police have already initiated a partnership task force with civil society and community stakeholders to monitor the process and carry out sensitization on the free education package.

Meanwhile, AIG Edward Kalia Sesay said that 1,127 redundant workers of the Shandong mining company have been fully paid based on agreed terms and conditions and both parties felt satisfied.