Free Quality Education On Track

By Josephine Tarawaelie.

The National Program Coordinator of the Free Quality Education, Mr. Amara Sowa has disclosed that relevant structures have been put in place for the successful implementation of the Free Quality School Education Programme (FQSEP).

Mr. Sowa noted that they have formed several committees with mandate to oversee the successful implementation of the Free Quality School Education Programme (FQSEP). He maintained that one of the committees, the Technical Committee has been very instrumental in providing Technical Assistance for the successful implementation of the Free Quality School Education Programme.

He further explained that they have also formed additional Committees across the country particularly at Regional, District and Ward levels to enhance participation of local communities in the implementation of the programme. “We are in partnership with CSOs operating in the education sector to enhance monitoring of the programme since it was successfully launched in a grand style on the 25 May, 2018 which also saw the introduction of a Trust Fund…On 17 September, 2018, we undertook a tour of selected schools countrywide where we saw over 95% of pupils enrolment in most schools have increased” he said.

Mr. Sowa added that they were able to distribute Teachers’ Guide to teachers in Government and Government Assisted schools which was funded by DFID. He said that they are expecting Ninety Containers of Teachers Guide and Pupils Handbooks in the country in the next couple of weeks for distribution to teachers and pupils.

The National Program Coordinator of the Free Quality School Education Program pointed out that the School Feeding Programme has long since commenced in selected vulnerable school areas in Pujehun, Falaba and Kambia.