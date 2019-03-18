Freemasons Support Ebola Orphans

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Hope for Ebola Orphans Foundation at Hamilton on the 16th of March received a cheque of Le, 15,000,000 from the Freemasons.

The Freemasons from the District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone and The Gambia Scottish Constitution, the District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone & the Gambia English Constitution and the Irish Inspectorate visited the Orphanage after they have realized the efforts of the Home in transforming the lives of Ebola orphans and other homeless kids.

Making the donation, Mr. Leslie Nicol, District Grand Master of the Sierra Leone and the Gambia Scottish Constitution said that charity is one of the strong pillars the Freemasons believe in and that they feel honored to donate such amount to the Home as that will go a long way in addressing the needs. He said that prior to the donation, the Orphanage Home Management informed them that Government has granted them a state land at John Obe, but they only needed Five Million Leones to authenticate the document. He therefore encouraged the Home to use Five Million Leones out of the Fifteen Million Leones to settle for where they are currently located. He furthered that Freemasons are all true believers and worshippers of God and that people should not have a misconstrued perception about them.

Emile Charles Carr, District Grand Master of Sierra Leone & the Gambia English Constitution called on other humanitarian organizations to think about the less privilege in order to give hope to the hopeless.

Receiving the Cheque on behalf of Madam Mayila Yansaneh, the National Coordinator, William Tieh thanked the Freemasons for appreciating the work of the Foundation, adding that the donation will be judiciously used for it intended purpose. He shared his experience in working with not only Ebola orphans, but with vulnerable kids.