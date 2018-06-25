FS Calls For Review Of Passport Agreement

The uncompromising and no-nonsense Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Sahr Lahai Jusu has called for a review of the joint venture agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and Thomas De La Rue in the production of ordinary e-Passport.

Mr. Jusu noted that the joint venture agreement was not in the interest of the Government of Sierra Leone and must therefore be reviewed.

The Financial Secretary disclosed that the only money the Government of Sierra Leone receives from the processing of ordinary e-Passports is Le10,000 from the sale of Passport application forms. “As it is, Government does not receive any funds from the sale of Passports of Le750,000, Instead, only the passport application form fees of Le10,000 each is paid to Government. We therefore recommend a review of the existing arrangement aimed at reigning in domestic revenue to financing development programmes”, Mr. Jusu said in an Aide Memoir to State House dated 14th June, 2018.

The third party in the joint venture arrangement is Net Page (SL) Limited. They were recruited by Thomas De La Rue to carry out the production and sale of the Ordinary e-Passports in Sierra Leone.

The joint venture agreement was signed by the then Minister of Internal Affairs, J.B. Dauda in December 2013 with Thomas De La Rue for the procurement of the Printing machines and the production of e-Passports.

A team from Thomas De La Rue is due in Freetown in the coming weeks to meet with the new government of President Julius Maada Bio.