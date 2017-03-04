Fuel Dealer Robbed

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………………..

The Sierra Leone Police Force yesterday dragged a fuel dealer, Mr. Telley Wurie Bah, a resident of Calaba Town to testify in a robbery matter involving two accused persons.

Mr. Telley Bah who is the complainant and first prosecution witness in the matter was brought before High Court Judge, Justice Sam Margai to give evidence against the accused persons who had since been arraigned and remanded in October 2015 for the said alleged offence reported by the prosecution witness.

The two accused persons including Osman Kamara and another are standing trial at the High Court after a preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court on three counts indictment ranging from conspiracy, robbery with aggravation and robbery contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons in October 2015 at Calaba Town in Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to rob and did rob the complainant of hand bag containing physical cash of three Million Leones and two First International Bank (FIB) cheque books.

Led in evidence by State Counsel Lawyer O.V. Mason, the first prosecution witness, Mr. Telley Wurie Bah said he recognized the accused persons and recalled on the 23rd October 2015 at about 12 to 1am on his way home from his fuel station business place at “Long Bench” Calaba Town when he was allegedly attacked and robbed by the accused persons.

The witness said as he was approaching his compound gate, the first accused pointed bright touch light in his face and at the same time grabbed his bag with the other hand.

During the process, the witness said he struggled to prevent his bag but eventually overpowered with the help of the second accused.

On the following day, the witness said he reported the matter at the Calaba Town Police Station and a week after with the help of Police officers the accused persons were apprehended.

The accused were not represented by counsel and have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter has been adjourned to the 9th March 2017 for further hearing.