Gambian Illegal Immigrant Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The Sierra Leone Police Force over the weekend arrested and charged to court a Gambian national, Dauda Jones Bojang, a resident of Chinese Estate in Freetown for illegally entering the shores of Sierra Leone with forged traveling documents.

The suspect was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Santigie Bangura to answer to a four count preliminary investigation charges ranging from uttering forged travelling documents to entering Sierra Leone while being a prohibited immigrant contrary to Section 19 Sub-sections (1) and (2) of the Non Citizens Registration, Immigration and Expulsion Act of 1965.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Dauda Jones Bojang on the 15th July 2018 at the Lungi International Airport, in the Kafu Bullom Chiefdom in the Port Loko Northern Judicial District of Sierra Leone with intent to deceive a twenty four year old Lebanese profiling officer Alie Osman of the Airlines profiling Services during checking aboard KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL511 uttered a certain forged document to with a Republic of Gambia Passport No.PC 427397 bearing the names Ebrima Jones Bojang knowing to be forged.

The thirty five year old accused was at his first appearance in court refused bail and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown, awaiting hearing.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen is prosecuting the matter.

The matter comes up the 9th August for hearing

Accused Grabs Le50M Bail For Store Breaking

By Fatmata Gbla

High Court Judge, Justice Alfred Ganda of the Ross Road High Court in Freetown yesterday granted a Fifty Million Leones bail to an accused person, Mohamed Conteh and one surety to be approved by the Master and Registrar.

The accused who had since been on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre was committed to the High Court for trial after a preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court for store breaking with intent contrary to Section 27 (2) of the larceny Act 1961

The particulars of offence state that the accused on the 11th April 2015 in Freetown broke and entered into the store of Bashiru Barrie, complainant in the matter.

The matter continues.