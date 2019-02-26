German Foreign Minister Visits Sierra Leone

By Lansana Fofanah.

As Britain is expected to leave the European Union in March, another European economic powerhouse; Germany, has expressed keen interest in investing in Sierra Leone and to strengthen the long-standing cordiality between Sierra Leone and Germany.

The visit of the Germany Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Sierra Leone was considered as another milestone towards strengthening the multi-bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the opportunity to link Sierra Leone with German investors.

During a press conference which was held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Headquarters, Dr. Alie Kabba described his meeting with Heiko Maas as fruitful, constructive and one that has shown more commitment from Germany to Sierra Leone.

He hailed Germany for their long-standing support to Sierra Leone dating back to Independence in 1961. He said that plans are underway between the two countries to establish a direct contact with German investors that are willing to invest in Sierra Leone. “In as much as Sierra Leone is looking for new partners in development, we are also mindful of our long-standing relationship with old friends. Life will go on smoothly in Sierra Leone after Brexit,” Dr. Kabba said.

He said that, one key issue of their discussion was that of European Visa (Shengeh) which is not available in Sierra Leone as people have to travel to Ivory Coast to secure visas to Europe. This according to him has been considered and necessary steps will be taken to address that.

Dr. Kabba explained the significant achievement of the New Direction in-terms of Free Quality Education, the fight against corruption and rape which left the German visitor in admiration.

Mr. Heiko Maas in his response said, there has been much improvement in Sierra Leone as the country has held series of elections that ended in a peaceful transfer of power. He said that Germany has been facing lots of migration and displacement problems due to unsafe route in the Mediterranean Sea and that such problem can only be solved if countries of origins of those immigrants work with them. He said that even though Britain is expected to leave the EU, the African Union is always in the agenda of the EU and that more German companies will be investing in Sierra Leone.

Responding to the Malian crisis, Dr. Kabba called on the world to approach the fight against terrorism as a concern as terrorism knows no boundary and its aim is to create disunity among agreed nations.