GIZ Head In Germany Briefs Ambassador Baryoh

A series of German projects are ongoing in Sierra Leone being implemented by GIZ (Deutsche Gescllschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenar) on behalf of BMZ (German Federal Ministry of Economic Development & Cooperation), according to Karin Kortmann, Head of GIZ Representation Office in Berlin. The disclosure was made to Ambassador Dr. M Baimba Baryoh in a meeting with Ms. Kortmann during a courtesy visit to the GIZ offices in Berlin last Monday February 4.

Ambassador Baryoh informed her of his interest to hold talks with the GIZ Country Managers in Sierra Leone and she promised to discuss with Ms Ulrike Maenner, the responsible Head of the department in Eschborn and Mr. Malte Kirchner, the GIZ Country Director in Sierra Leone on appropriate date proposals.

Their discussion also included exchanges on cooperation in Sierra Leone and the continuation of projects and preparation of the next inter-governmental negotiations.

Summary of ongoing projects in Sierra Leone include Youth Empowerment Promotion through rural development (8/2016 to 07/2020), Health System Strengthening and Epidemic Prevention Project (05/2016 to 12/2019).

Sierra Leone initially benefitted from national programs and projects designed for West Africa between 2012 and 2018, whilst the PPP (Privilege Private Partners) Fund, a Deutsche Finance Group initiative for fragile states in West Africa which started in 2011 is ongoing.

A follow up meeting is schedule within the next two weeks.