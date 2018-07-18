Global Times Crime Reporter Bags SLAJ Award

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

The Global Times Crime and Court Reporter, Jane B. Mansaray has been awarded as the Best Crime and Court Reporter for the Year 2018 by the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ).

The award ceremony took place over the weekend in Kenema, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone where Journalists gathered to attend their Annual General Meeting and honor journalists and media houses that have been doing well in news reporting. Many journalists were not surprise for such award to have been given to Mrs. Jane Mansaray who is known as a fine journalist in the profession.

The award which was received by the Editor of Global Times Newspaper, Sheik M. Bawoh on behalf of Jane Mansaray is meant for journalists who continue to instill discipline and strive for correct and accurate reporting in their daily work.

Having served as a Crime and Court Reporter for many years, Mrs. Jane Mansaray has shown exemplary courage and professionalism.“I am happy that my good work has been recognized by SLAJ. This should serve as a motivation to every colleague out there in order to engage in fact-based reporting”, Mrs. Mansaray said.