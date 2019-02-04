Government Reviews Telecoms Act

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has started a three day workshop in Bo city to review the National Telecommunications Act of 2006 as amended that will enhance consensus building for updating the legal and regulatory framework of the Sierra Leone Information and Communications Technology Sector.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening session, the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swarray maintained that the New Direction places ICT/Telecom at the core of an inclusive Governance system that is “People Focused’’, noting that his Ministry`s vision is to create a digitally inclusive Sierra Leone in support of Government`s socio-economic development. The Minister reiterated His Excellency, Retired Brig. Julius Maada Bio`s commitment to the Telecoms sector during the State Opening of Parliament of creating the enabling environment; promote investment, competition, access and affordability of service.

The Information and Communications Minister underscored the significance of the workshop stating that the three day exercise will hopefully make room for an amended legislation strong enough to promote access and affordable services; increase broadband penetration; create a platform for e-governance services; fully open private and competitive markets for all telecommunications services; and to enhance universal access for all communities in Sierra Leone to telephone, internet and multimedia services by 2018, among other issues.

He assured participants of the political will to support the Telecoms sector.“We will stop at nothing to provide you leadership that you all require to play your part in actualizing President Julius Maada Bio`s vision of a digitally inclusive Sierra Leone for sustainable socio-economic development”, Minister Mohamed Rahman Swarray concluded.

Mrs. Madiana Samba on behalf of NATCOM Board Members explained the importance of the three-day workshop, aimed at promoting the operations of the Telecoms sector that will compete with other telecom sectors in the sub region. She called on participants to make meaningful contributions and input during their deliberations that will serve the common good.

The Director General for NATCOM, Maxwell Massaquio in his opening statement, shared similar sentiments in enhancing the telecoms sector in the country, and also enriched the opening session with several sub-regional best practices.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Solomon Jamiru Esq.