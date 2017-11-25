Government White Paper Out

The Government of Sierra Leone has published the White Paper on the report of the Constitutional Review Committee on the Review of the Constitution of Sierra Leone 1991 in the Sierra Leone Gazette Vol. CXLV111 No. 79 of Friday 10th November, 2017.

The Constitutional Review Committee recommended for the Office of Attorney General to be separated from that of the Ministry of Justice. Section 64.

In response to this recommendation, the Government said that, it notes this recommendation “but holds that the office, created by the 1991 Constitution, has operated efficiently proving that separation of the two is unnecessary”.

In the run-up to the 2007 Presidential elections, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma promised that, if he was elected President, he would separate the office of Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice.

“This is just another broken election promise by President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma”, a spokesman for the SLPP told the Global Times yesterday.