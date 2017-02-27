Gov’t Agrees To Pay Tayyib Bah

A senior government spokesman has informed the Global Times that, at no time did the government refuse to honor the ECOWAS Court judgment in respect of Mr. Mohamed El Tayyib Bah, a senior Police officer that was illegally dismissed from the Sierra Leone Police Force in 1994.

The ECOWAS Court in Abuja, Nigeria on May 4th 2015 directed the Government of Sierra Leone to pay Mr. Mohamed El Tayyib Bah the sum of US$250,000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars) as “general damages for the wrong occasioned by their illegal act”.

The government spokesman confirmed that, when the matter came up for hearing in the ECOWAS Court, they (the Government of Sierra Leone) did not file a defence and did not make an appearance. Judgment was therefore delivered against the Government of Sierra Leone in defaut.

The government spokesman confirmed that, the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Kamara had reviewed the matter and had proffered an opinion on it.

Asked whether he was aware of the existence of such an opinion, the government spokesman said, “Yes, I am aware of it but I do not intend to elaborate on it…You have to talk to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice himself”.

The government spokesman noted that, since there are competing demands on the Government for money, the matter of Mr. Mohamed El Tayyib Bah will soon be resolved. “Government’s greatest priorities now are the payment of salaries, the provision of social services and the 2018 elections…But, Mr. Tayyib Bah’s case is one that requires urgent attention because of his current medical condition…We will address it as a matter of urgency”, he assured.

When the Global Times contacted the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Kamara last night, he said it would be difficult for him to comment on the matter since the file was not in front of him. “I don’t like to engage in a running commentary on issues that require executive clearance…I will check the file on Monday and revert to you”, said the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.