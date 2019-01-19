Gov’t Approves Private Schools

By Lansana Fofanah.



Heads of private schools and their pupils yesterday stormed the Headquarters of the Ministry of Basic & Secondary School Education at New England Ville, to commend the Minister and the Government for approving around 262 private schools within the country.

Displaying placards, with inscriptions like “With APC, Education is a privilege but with SLPP education is our right…Thank you President Bio for giving equal access to every Sierra Leonean to learn”. The heads of the various private schools, expressed their frustration over the past ten years for the refusal of the then All People’s Congress government to approve their schools and commended President Julius Maada Bio for removing all bottle necks and to approve their schools. This approval will now see those approved schools eligible to sit to the West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam in their various schools instead of them sending their candidates to take the exam under other schools.

Addressing the mammoth crowd outside his office, the Minister of Basic & Secondary School Education (MBSSE), Alpha Timbo said that the Sierra Leone People’s Party’s, 2018 Manifesto pointed out clearly that quality education should be accessed by every child and in doing that the private sector has a role to play in bridging the gap where there maybe one. “When I took over as Minister, I met stiff policies against the approval of private schools. But already government is trying to provide free education to every child and already, we have private institutions that have made lots of sacrifices and investments. So I thought it will be better for the people not to only rely on government facilities but to also have options to either enroll to government schools or private ones which will give equal access to them”, the Minister said.

The Minister said that a country may have all sorts of minerals, but it is through learning that will produce resourceful personalities that will judicious manned those resources for development and that teachers should consider themselves as noble people in society for transforming the lives of people through education.

The Deputy Minister of MBSSE, Madam Emilia Grogra, expressed her appreciation as she is also a propriet6ress of a private school for government approval. She called on heads of schools to leave up-to the expectations of the Ministry and also admonished colleagues to harmonize their fees in order to enable parents to pay for their kids.

The Head of the Public Private Partnership Unit at the Ministry Abdul Kareem Sow, said that there are over one thousand private schools in the country. But those that were approved, were the ones that have applied and met the Government benchmark and laid down standards in order to ensure that they are capable of providing not only access but also quality education. He said that from time to time, he and his team will be inspecting private schools to ascertain the facilities they have and if they found out that they have not been living up-to expectations, their schools will be closed down or merge them with others.

The Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Brima Michael Turay, said that government has again demonstrated its commitment to education by approving deprived private schools which will now enable them to benefit from government tuitions for public exams. He called on those that are yet to be approved to apply at the Ministry for approval so that they will be part of the Government data.