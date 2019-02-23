Gov’t Bans Overseas Recruitments

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Ministry of Labor in a press release dated 19th February 2019, has temporally banned all recruitments for overseas employment by various companies. The ban came in the wake of thousands of Sierra Leoneans being registered for recruitment by some companies and due to travel to Australia and other parts of the world.

According to the release, the Ministry deems it fit to take concrete steps to ascertain the authenticity and legality of these companies to engage in recruitment for overseas employment.

The release called on everyone to exercise patience as the outcome of the investigation will be communicated in due cause.

In so many cases, there have been reported cases and leaked videos of ill-treatment meted out to Sierra Leonean domestic staffs working in foreign countries that went through the same recruitment process and the Government has been blamed for not doing much in assessing the genuine intention of these companies.

This move by the Government has been lauded as the right step in ensuring that the right process is followed and government will be able to account for its citizens where ever they may be.

However, there is a growing call from the public urging government to expedite the investigation as overseas recruitment has benefited some Sierra Leoneans in terms of job opportunities.