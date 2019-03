By Sylvester Samba.



The Ministry of Trade and Industry has put emergency measures in place for the supply of bread flour to the country and at a very reasonable cost.

The SLPP government, through the Ministry of Trade has contracted a business firm based in neighboring Guinea, Conakry to supply the country with bread flour whilst they continue to engage local flour importers and producers. This was made known at the government usual Thursday Press Conference held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Freetown.

The emergency measure, according to Media Alert read by Emmanuel A.B Turay who is the Media and Public Relations Specialist attached to the Ministry of Information and Communications said, “The emergency measure is to enhance government commitment to promoting the human development index in the country through food security, nothing that the demand for bread among consumers nationwide, led to the urgent negotiations with the Guinean business firm for the supply of quality bread flour”, Mr. Turay informed the journalists.

It was confirmed that the price per 50kg bag of bread flour in Freetown will be sold at Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Leones (Le250, 000) and it would be sold in the provinces at Two Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Leones (Le255, 000). The Ministry of Trade and Industry has assured the public and interested stakeholders that, they are also in constant negotiations with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Sierra Leone and other key stakeholders to regularize the exchange rate of the US Dollars, as well as taxes to enhance the importation of bread flour and other essential food commodities in the country.

A total of eight major Retailers have been identified nationwide: Freetown- Alhaji Alimu Bangura, 2 Guard Street, Freetown +23276830160, Alhaji Mohamed Jalloh, Lumley +23276577922 and Alhaji- St. Helena Junction, Kissy +23288084865.

Provincial Headquarter Towns- Mr. Saidu Mansaray, 13 Rogbaneh Road, Makeni +23277545751, Mr. Osman Bailor Sow, 16 Post Office Road, Kono +23277538196, Mr. Mohamed Bailor Bokum, 24 Bojon Street, Bo +23288782802.