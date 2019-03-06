Gov’t Engages Youth

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs (MOYA) has called on youth to embark on entrepreneurship to break the chain of unemployment in the country.

At a one day Youth Entrepreneurship Dialogue Meeting which was held yesterday at the Atlantic Hall in Freetown, youths were invited from all the districts in Sierra Leone where government stakeholders committed their institutions towards the empowerment of youth in the country and provided motivational counseling for them to develop business ideas that would not only empower them, but would create employment for others.

Giving his Ministry’s commitment, the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa described the dialogue as a meaningful one that is meant to involve more youth in entrepreneurship as government alone cannot create employment for every citizen. He called on youths to be ‘go-getters, risk takers and develop meaningful business ideas and to also set a target that they should work towards as that will be the only way to overcome poverty and lack of job in the country.

Minister Saffa said that President Julius Maada Bio’s promise to empower youth has been fulfilled as those in the senior secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities have been empowered already, adding that upon graduation, they would be the next fulfilled entrepreneurs in the country.

He assured that his Ministry has set-aside a special package that is meant for business proposals, not only for party supporters, but for any youth that will come-up with good business proposals.

The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, Luseni Kallon said that with few months in governance, the Government has been able to manifest the “Talk and Do” slogan as youths are now in the center of government priorities and the theme, “Promoting Youth Entrepreneurship in the New Direction,” cuts across every Ministry of the government. “This dialogue is timely because we want to cater for every category of youth, despite your region, religion and political party affiliations. This will help the Ministry to record the different types of businesses in which our youth are engaged in the country. It will further help to assess the challenges facing youth entrepreneurship,” he said. He described youth as pivotal to the achievement of sustainable development as they have the capacity to be dynamic, fast innovators and adaptable to change and that his Ministry is committed to creating entrepreneurial friendly policies.

The Deputy Minister of Information, Solomon Jamiru Esq. said that the New Direction wants to create the likes of Junior Navos and Mohamed Gento Kamaras in the long-run, so that they will be able to take over from foreign business owners that continue to dominate the entrepreneur sector.

He said that Sierra Leone is not the only country in Africa that is facing unemployment issues, but the efforts and commitment from government will support smart initiatives that will create more jobs for Sierra Leoneans.

The Commissioner for National Youth Commission, Ngolo Katta said that they are the engine for development at the Youth Ministry as they have the mandate to create the level playing field for young entrepreneurs.

Speakers from the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and the Rokel Commercial Bank called participants to come up with business plans as they are ready to support them.