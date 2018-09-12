Govt. Intervenes In Limkokwing Impasse

By Sylvester Samba.



Sierra Leonean staff of the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) has temporally suspended their sit-down strike and have resumed work tentatively on Tuesday, September 11th 2018 until the end of this month. This decision was agreed on by the aggrieved workers after they were officially invited by the Ministry of Labour to resolve the impasse between the Sierra Leonean staff and the Limkokwing University Management and the employing agency, eXL Management Services.

According to Press Release issued by the Sierra Leonean staff, they stated that they may not want to prejudice the situation; however, they are calling on eXL Management and Limkokwing University to address their grievances on or before the end of September, 2018. The Release also said that the following issues were deliberated upon at the Ministry of Labor; the non-payment of August salaries for those Sierra Leonean staff members; Incomplete salary payment for the months of July and August 2018 for Sierra Leonean staff members; all deductions from staff’s monthly salaries as from September, 2018 as leave allowances must cease with immediate effect. i.e. salaries for the month of September must be paid in full devoid of any deductions.