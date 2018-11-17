Gov’t Launches 2018 Mining Journal

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources in collaboration with the National Minerals Agency (NMA) yesterday launched the Fourth Mining Journal “Sierra Leone Supplementary 2018” at the Miatta Conference Hall, Youyi Building Freetown.

The 24-Page journal researched and published by JIC Media, highlights the mineral potentials of Sierra Leone and why investors should tap into such opportunities

Chairing the program, Mr. Brima Dasowa said that even though the mining sector contributes 20.25% of the country’s GDP, much had not been done to actually communicate to the world to lure investors due to lack of transparency and accountability. This according to him will change through such journal publications. He said that information in the journal will create awareness to the global market that the country possesses the world’s best and needed minerals.

The Director General of the National Minerals Agency, Sahr Wonday said the Journal is in line with government policy to credibly informed Foreign Direct Investors about the huge deposit of the various types of minerals in Sierra Leone which is a recipe for a win-win situation for both government and investors.

He said that the Sierra Leone Supplementary 2018 Journal will serve as a channel between Sierra Leone and potential investors as the country is now open for business. He said that in 2017 alone the tune of USD$ 52M was paid by major mining companies to the National Revenue Authority and that the mining sector has continued to serve as the backbone of the economy of Sierra Leone since 1930.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Madam Evelyn Daphne Blackie said that government remains committed to making attractive policies that will encourage foreign direct investment as that will lead to more jobs and revenue for the country.

The Director of Mines, Peter Bangura presented meritorious awards to Vimetco Sierra Mineral Holdings Ltd, Koidu Holding, Gerald Group SL Mining, Newfield Resources and Iluka Sierra Rutile Ltd for their imminent contributions towards the publication by JIC Media