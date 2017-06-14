Gov’t Owes Guma Le13Bn

According to Parliamentary sources, MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) owe Guma Valley Water Company a whopping Le13Bn (Thirteen Billion Leones) in unpaid bills for water supply.

A senior ruling party member of the Parliamentary Committee on Water Resources told the Global Times yesterday that, the non-payment of bills for water supply by government Ministries, Departments and Agencies has adversely affected the operations of Guma Valley Water Company.

He called on the Financial Secretary to ensure that, MDAs meet their obligations to Guma Valley Water Company without much delay.

He noted that, unlike SALWACO which is a government subvented agency, Guma Valley does not get such support from the government. “All salaries and wages of SALWACO workers are paid by the government…Guma does not enjoy such privilege” he said.

The company does not even have money to pay retired workers their benefits just because MDAs have failed or even refused to pay their outstanding bills for water supply running into Billions of Leones.

One senior opposition MP asked, “How does the government expect Guma Valley to operate when MDAs refuse to honor their bills for water supply”?

Meanwhile, Guma Valley authorities declined to be interviewed on the record yesterday.