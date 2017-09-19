Gov’t Set To Promote Inclusive Governance

By Sylvester Samba.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has said that with the interest in supporting the People’s Planning Process across every chiefdom in the country and the recent approval by the Office of the President, the Government of Sierra Leone is very much committed to promote inclusive governance and local development.

Mr. Maya Moiwo Kaikai made these remarks on Tuesday, September 13,2017, at the conference hall of the Ministry, Youyi building in Freetown during a two-day consultation and strategy development workshop for the’ wan fambul’ National Framework for inclusive governance and local development.

According to him, after attending FambulTok and Catalyst for Peace inter- district learning conference and the District stakeholders dialogue meetings in Kailahun, Moyamba and Koinadugu he was convinced that the only way out for people’s participation in governance and community development is to involve them at every level. He therefore promised as a Minister responsible for local and rural development to take the People’s Planning Process initiative to President Koroma.

He told his audience that his Ministry continued to work with Fambul Tok and Catalyst for Peace to support the process until recently it was given an executive clearance by the Government to take the lead in cascading the initiative all over the country.

“His Excellency is firmly behind FambulTok and Catalyst for Peace to ensure the process is relicated across every chiefdom in the country” he emphasized

Chairman for the occasion who is also Director of Decentralization, Alhassan Joseph Kanu said Government interest in supporting the process could be traced way back in November 2016 when Minister Kaikai was invited to grace the inter-district learning conference in Taiama having learnt that the People’s Planning Process piloted in Kailahun, Moyamba and Koinadugu districts is a good initiative to include communities in inclusive governance and development.

He said in furtherance of the need to effectively plan to roll out the PPP nationwide, the International Conflict Research Institute at Ulster University, with support from Catalyst for Peace,hosted a retreat to develop a national framework for peace and development in Northern Ireland in March 2017.He said since that time the Ministry of Local Government has been working with FambulTok, Catalyst for Peace and Conciliation Resources in UK to develop the National framework.

Mr.Kanu said the two days meeting was to provide an update to stakeholders where the PPP is piloted to solicit their views in terms of what should go into the national framework. He said Government will ensure that the views are reflected since the framework is people’s owned and will respond to local needs

Executive Director of FambulTok International-Sierra Leone, John Caulker said FambulTok is working with Government directly for the very first time. He said FambulTok is just accompany the process but the Ministry of Local Government takes the lead

However participants made inputs to the national framework and the draft is expected to be out before the end of the year.