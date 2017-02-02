Gov’t To Regulate Tobacco Trade

By Lansana Fofanah

The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday organized a one day sensitization for Members of Parliament on the health implications of tobacco in the world. This came in the wake of a Bill that is before Parliament for ratification on the regulation of tobacco in the country.

Chairing the occasion, the Chairman of the Committee on Health, Hon. Daniel Sesay said that, the fight against the regulation of tobacco trade has always been a challenge around the world, as those that are engaged in the trade are multi millionaires who do everything to lobby politicians not to pass any law that will restrict the trade.

“People are going through the same catastrophe caused by cigarettes because they are not adhering to precautions from health experts. We must do everything to control the trade”, he said.

The Director of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), Dr. Alieu Wurie said that laws are difficult to pass when they are controversial, but after a thorough sensitization such as this one, MPs will be in a better position to ratify the Bill which is meant to give quality of life to the people of this country.

Dr. Wurie noted that an average of six million people die of tobacco each year globally as the trade is the only legal trade that kills its potential customers. “Eighty to one hundred thousand youths get addicted to smoking each year because, they are not well informed about its effect such as cancer, heart attacks, lungs infection, and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Mohamed Ould Sidi Mohamed, WHO representative said that cigarette has existed as far back as the days of Christopher Columbus and has travelled and become addicted to every continents in the world.

Dr. Mohamed said that since the demand for cigarettes is growing, different types are now being manufactured such as roll your own, water pipe known as ‘shisha’, electric cigarettes, etc and manufacturers add substances like sugar, menthol, honey to deceive the public from knowing it consequences.

Dr. Mohamed said that tobacco trade does not only destroy the health of humans, but also destroy the environment and makes the cultivators poorer whilst the industry booms.

Dr. William Onzivu, a WHO consultant said that tobacco companies claim that they pay taxes to government, thereby contributing to the generation of revenue.

But the health effects of cigarettes cannot be compared to that revenue. “Without the legal instrument, no effort will succeed to regulate the trade. Therefore, MPs should look at this sensitization as a straight jacket of the situation and make the necessary arrangement when the Bill is presented in Parliament for approval”, he said.

The Chairman of the Legislative Committee, Hon. Ajibola Manly Spaine said that since Sierra Leone has been part of the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC), the country is now obliged to ratify the Bill for the regulation of tobacco in the country.

“The way forward for the Bill will be chatted among Members of the House and the necessary adjustment made before it is presented for approval” he said.

Members of Parliament appealed to WHO to make it possible for them to visit their constituencies and discuss the Bill since it has to do with the people.