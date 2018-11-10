Gov’t To Set Up Salaries Commission

By Fatmata Gbla.

The Deputy Principal Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mathew Dinge has stated that government is going to set up a special commission that will be looking into salary scheme of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mr. Dingi made the disclosure yesterday at the usual government press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications. He also said that the formation of the commissions is in progress and that the commission is going to be formed before the end of 2019.

Dilating on the 2019 Budget submitted to Parliament for approval, he said that the budget is the people’s budget adding that after its approval, it will address the bread and butter issues affecting the masses.

The Deputy Financial Secretary assured that, MDAs will receive their 2019 budget on time contrary to what has been happening in the past.

Mr. Dinge intimated that government has cut down 5% of PAYE tax, which was 35%. “Government has increased the salary of Civil Servants with different grades with 5% and 10%” he noted.

He lamented that when the ten percent increment of salary will come into effect next year, government is going to lose ten Billion Leones.

In the area of revenue collection, he disclosed that government has collected 5.6. Billion Leones stating that they are on a very good footing.