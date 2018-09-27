Gov`t /UN Commence Post Elections Peace Talk

By Sylvester Samba.

Before the establishment of an Independent Peace and National Cohesion Commission, Fambul Tok in Partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has commenced a countrywide community dialogue with the aim to promote and sustain peace in post election Sierra Leone. Vice President, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh had earlier requested UNDP, in collaboration with five Civil Society Organizations, to lead the coordinated effort for community dialogue and restorative justice.

A community dialogue has already been held in Gbalahun, Kailahun district and Sanda Tendaren, Karene district on Sunday and Monday, 23rd and 24th September 2018 respectively. During the discourse, people raised their views and concerns about post election related conflict that took place amongst them.

Making a statement, the Executive Director for Fambul Tok, Mr. John Caulker said the meeting is for the people and it is only through them peace can come back to their respective communities. Mr. Caulker also informed the gathering that if they continue to remain divided, development will not come in their communities. He called on the people to talk exactly what went wrong and to see reason to forgive each other by finding possible solutions so that a repeat will not occur in the next election, come 2023.

The meetings explained the objectives of the three months’ small grant funded Project – Conflict Prevention and Mitigation during Electoral Cycle in Sierra Leone, funded by UNDP. The grant will be utilized to engage district stakeholders to undertake post-elections dialogue, conflict prevention and peace-building by supporting community dialogues in 11 districts across the Country.